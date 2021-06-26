STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood friends, family wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Friends and family wished Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Friends and family wished actor Arjun Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday. Apart from sisters Sonam and Janhvi, industry colleagues who greeted Arjun included Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Arjun's cousin Sonam uploaded a picture with the birthday boy on Instagram from her wedding day and captioned the photograph: "My dearest Arjun. Happy happy birthday! I'm so proud to see you become the kind, selfless and most caring man I know. Here's to more happy memories and happier times with you."

Besides Sonam, Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor wished him, too. She uploaded their picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Arjun Kapoor, it's ur birthday!!! And your year thank you for teaching me so fast how much fun it is to have such a great brother. Thnx always for the gyaan but thnx more for the reality checks and food posts love u and ennnnnjjjjjoy."

Ayushmann Khurana uploaded a picture wished Arjun and wished the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Arjun in "Ki & Ka", uploaded his picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy birthday Arjjj! Big love always."

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who starred alongside Arjun in films like "Ishaqzaade", "Namaste England" and "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", uploaded a picture of the actor and wrote: "Ohooo.. Itna dapper birthday boy. Please send me the glasses."

Arjun was recently seen in "Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar" and "Sardar Ka Grandson". He currently has "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns" coming up.

