STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It was an instant yes from me: Asees Kaur on working with AR Rahman

Bollywood singer Asees Kaur recalls collaborating with AR Rahman for the new track 'Meri Pukaar Suno'.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Oscar-winner AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Asees Kaur recalls collaborating with AR Rahman for the new track "Meri pukaar suno" saying although it's always a dream come true working with the Oscar-winning composer, the entire team had to produce the song sitting in their respective homes owing to the pandemic.

"Meri pukaar suno", composed by Rahman and with lyrics by Gulzar, features top voices as Armaan Malik, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghosal, KS Chitra, Sadhana Sargam, and Shasha Tirupati along with Asees.

"Generally, he calls everyone to record the song in Chennai but looking at the pandemic situation, we recorded the song and shot for it in our respective homes and studios. I had instructions from him about exactly how he wanted my portion to sound. When you hear 'Meri pukaar suno' you won't be able to say we all recorded the track sitting in different parts of the country! That's the genius of AR Rahman," says Asees.

Recalling, how she came on board for the track, touted as an anthem for hope and peace, the singer says: "AR Rahman had first heard my voice on reality show 'Indian Pro Music League' where he appeared as a guest. He praised my voice. A couple of weeks later, I got a call from his studio asking if I would like to be a part of the song. It was an instant yes! Who would say no to an opportunity to work with AR Rahman?"

Asees is known for her songs "Ve maahi" and "Bol na". Her new track released on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman Asees Kaur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp