Pankaj Tripathi lends support to NCB on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Published: 26th June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:02 PM

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He says authorities from NCB Patna Zonal Unit have reached out to him for the cause.

"The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have interest to lend my support for such campaigns and awareness creation drives," he says.

ALSO READ | ‘We live in a world of illusions’: Pankaj Tripathi on acting, daughters and the impermanence of success

Pankaj says it is his social responsibility to fulfil his duty. "Cinema is one of the favourite mediums of the youth, and as an actor if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people, creating more impact. It's a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen to fulfil my duty as much as I can," he said.

