STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra gorges on Indian food at her new restaurant 'Sona'

The former Miss World visited her newly opened Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York and shared the glimpses of the drool-worthy food

Published: 27th June 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Global icon Priyanka Chopra.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Priyanka Chopra visited her newly opened restaurant 'Sona' in New York on Saturday night and treated fans with glimpses of food and exquisite decor at the venue.

Priyanka is undoubtedly spending quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'.

Last night the former Miss World visited her newly opened Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York and shared the glimpses of the drool-worthy food she gorged on at the venue that opened in March this year.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouthwatering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and prawns. The actor was also accompanied by her friends for the special dinner.

The post was captioned as, "I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Priyanka also shared a picture of her private dining room at the restaurant where 'Mimi's' was engraved at the wall. 'Mimi' is PeeCee's nickname and she had earlier revealed in an interview that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.

The two time National Film Award-winning- actor also took a tour of her brand new Indian cuisine restaurant and shared glimpses of the magnificent decor.

She looked as alluring as always in a light blue stripe patterned shirt that she paired with neon yellow coloured high-waist wide-leg pants. She accessorized the look with some matching jewellery and her signature brown lipstick.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria's Secret.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in the upcoming spy series 'Citadel' also starring Richard Madden of 'Game of Thrones' fame.

She also has an interesting lineup of films including 'Text For You', 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra restaurant Sona
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp