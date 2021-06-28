COVID pandemic, lockdowns made us more opinionated than before: Ayushmann Khurrana

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels the pandemic and lockdowns have made people more opinionated than before, adding that only superlative content would bring the audience back to theatres post pandemic.

Ayushmann, whose film "Article 15" completed two years of release on Monday, said: "Article 15 is a special film in my filmography and I can't thank (director) Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me one of the most cherished films of my career.

"It was an eye-opening film for me and helped me see things from a different lens. We will need films like Article 15 with its superlative content to pull people back to theatres."

Talking about going back to the theatres, Ayushmann said: "We will need to be disruptive and present fresh content for people to enjoy, engage and discuss.

"I'm a firm believer that the pandemic and lockdowns have made us more opinionated than before and people would only want to invest time and energy on things that are unique and different. They would want to have community experiences that are worthwhile."

Ayushmann is a firm believer that fresh, unique and disruptive cinema will manage to restart the theatrical business in India.

"Cinema will provide them with that option but we will have to produce the best content that we have ever produced. People will want to be entertained with films that celebrate new ideas. The scale of the film will be immaterial because content will take precedence in a whole new world," is Ayushmann's opinion.

The actor added that people have already been exposed to brilliant content from across the world. "So, for them to step out to a theatre to watch a film they need a huge incentive and content will play this crucial role. People will want to watch brilliant films."

Ayushmann will soon be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor, "Anek" directed by Anubhav Sinha and "Doctor G" directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.