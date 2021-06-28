STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irrfan Khan's son Babil drops out of university to focus on acting 'as of now'

The upcoming actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional parting note for his friends from the university.

Published: 28th June 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Irrfan Khan with his son Babil Khan (Photo| Instagram)

Late actor Irrfan Khan with his son Babil Khan (File Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Monday said he was dropping out of his film studies course to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood.

Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing the bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK.

He is set to make his acting debut with director Anvitaa Dutt's Netflix film "Qala", also featuring "Bulbbul" star Tripti Dimri.

The upcoming actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional parting note for his friends from the university.

"I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged."

"Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits because I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic)" he wrote alongside a series of pictures.

Last week, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri announced that they are set to collaborate with Babil for a project, details of which are still under wraps.

