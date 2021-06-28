STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neetu Kapoor's 'world' includes Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima

In the image, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima and Samaira pose for the camera flaunting big smiles.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of what she terms "my world" through an Instagram picture. The photo features Alia Bhatt with her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira.

In the image, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima and Samaira pose for the camera flaunting big smiles.

"My world," wrote late actor Rishi Kapoor's wife as caption with the picture that currently has 41.3K likes on the website.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor had tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Meanwhile, Neetu is gearing up for making a comeback on the big screen with "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neetu Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp