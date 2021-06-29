Akriti Singh’s directorial debut wins big at UK Film Festival   

By Express News Service

Akriti Singh’s directorial debut film, Toofan Mail, has won the Best Film (youth choice) award at the UK Film Festival.

Akriti has appeared in titles like Broken But Beautiful, Kamyaab, Breathe and Photograph. Toofan Mail is her first Hindi feature as director. The film is based on a true incident from the 1970s, where a woman arrived at the New Delhi railway station, claiming to be the Queen of Awadh and seeking to meet Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Talking about the win, Akriti says, “This film is a result of team effort and making it was a really challenging journey. But I was always sure about the impact this film would have. I’m proud and overwhelmed that Toofan Mail has won an award at the UK Film Festival. The most fascinating thing about this award is that people aged below 25 were on the judging panel.