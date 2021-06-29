Karan Johar to produce film on C. Sankaran Nair who uncovered truth about Jallianwala Bagh massacre

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to produce a biopic on C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The upcoming project is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu Palat is the great-grandson of C. Sankaran Nair.

Announcing the news, Karan on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens."

Karan Singh Tyagi will helm the movie. The details of the cast have not been revealed yet.

The film will go on floors shortly. A note from Dharma Productions has also been shared on Instagram.

It read, "This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth."

For the unversed, C. Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council.