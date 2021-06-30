STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

History recalls film's story, not box office: 'Scam 1992' writer Sumit Purohit

Sumit Purohit says the only way to break the clutter in storytelling is to tell a story with conviction because every tale has an audience.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Scam 1992'.

A still from 'Scam 1992'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Renowned scriptwriter and director Sumit Purohit, one of the writers of the popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", says the only way to break the clutter in storytelling is to tell a story with conviction because every tale has an audience.

Purohit, one of the 10 selected participants from this country for the talent initiative BAFTA Breakthrough India, told IANS: "The success of Scam 1992 only shows if you present something new, a personal story where the audience can engage with the characters of the story, it works. Honestly, 'Scam 1992' was a story, with no so-called popular actor as a hero and it was rather a small story. It had an indie vibe to it. In fact, the subject -- business, the share market -- is not mainstream at all!"

He added: "It was also a personal journey of an individual, said with conviction and in an uncompromised manner, and everything was possible because of (director) Hansal (Mehta)'s vision. He never compromises on the story."

Does he feel the business of entertainment is finding a better structure and perhaps that is why young writers are finding more aspiration?

"See, we keep saying that writers are getting recognition more in the last five years but I would say, the role of a writer in eventually making a good film was always there since the beginning. The first step of making a film is writing a story, followed by making a script out of it," he replied.

He added: "That is why when we look back at the history of our Indian cinema, the most important and pathbreaking films are those that are told fearlessly, breaking the clutter and going away from the trend. You see, history does not remember the box office collection but the story of the film. Even the audience also recalls the story. So, writing is the backbone and it takes the centerstage."

What is the way to break the clutter? Sumit replied: "There is no formula to break the clutter and that is the formula, I guess. In the last few years, all the films that we thought were 'safe' to invest in failed. Rather, stories that are engaging, personal and local are finding a connection with the audience."

While there is no denying on the fact that a good script plays an important part, executing a creative idea in a film involves commerce as well.

Is there a way to understand that aspect from a producer's point of view and therefore go by formula to recover the money invested in a good story?

"Eventually, all films make money. It is about where you want to recover the money. Is it the Indian box office, travelling to film festivals, or going by the streaming platforms? It is a business of art that is married to commerce," he said.

"But understanding the constantly changing taste of the audience is also important. I am not saying that the money part is not important but even a star-driven film also can only bring eyeballs to theatre for the first weekend. So, for budding writers, while it is important to find that balance, a story fails if it is not told with conviction. I think if there is a formula at all, it is to tell a story with conviction and in an uncompromised manner because every story has an audience," Sumit signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumit Purohit scam 1992
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp