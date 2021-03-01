Yami Gautam starts shooting for 'Dasvi'

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam began shooting for her upcoming film Dasvi in Agra. Her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur had already stared shooting for the film earlier.

Yami plays a Harayanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language.

She posted a picture on her social media handles and captioned it: “My first day on the set of #dasvi playing #jyotideswal. Proud and honoured to play an IPS office. #jaihind.”