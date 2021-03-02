John Abraham, Disha Patani start shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'

By Express News Service

John Abraham and Disha Patani have started shooting for Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to his 2014 thriller Ek Villain. It also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The mahurat shot of Ek Villain Returns was canned at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Excited about the shoot, Mohit shared, “I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor said she’s thrilled to take the franchise forward. “This time around the action, drama & suspense only heightens. See you at the movies.”

Ek Villain Returns is backed by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. It is set to release on February 11, 2022.