Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan channels his inner 'Bhediya'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday morning posted an Instagram clip, where he howls like a wolf as he stands at the entry of a chartered plane. Varun is all set to star in a film titled "Bhediya".

"Woooo #BHEDIYA." Varun captioned the clip.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a witty caption: "Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa".

It is not clear if Varun was boarding the flight to go and shoot for the film.

The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14.