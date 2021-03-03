Singer Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy with husband Mankeet Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh on Wednesday announced that they have become parents to a baby boy.

Kaur, known for hit songs like "Katiya Karun", "Heer", "Zaalima" and "Kabira", shared the news in a post on Instagram, revealing that her son was born on Tuesday.

The singer posted a photo of herself with her husband that had "It's a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins" written on it.

"A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy and Daddy. Our Junior 'Singh' has arrived and we couldn't be happier!" the 34-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Singh also shared the news on his Instagram handle with a photo of the couple.

Kaur married her childhood friend Singh in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in 2015.