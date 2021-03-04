STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abundantia Entertainment to develop series on book 'Along Came a Spyder' 

The banner, known for backing movies such as 'Airlift', 'Shakuntala Devi' and web series 'Breathe', has acquired the rights for author Apeksha Rao's novel, which was published in September 2020.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Along Came a Spyder

Along Came a Spyder book cover. (Photo | Amazon)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Abundantia Entertainment is set to make a multi-season series based on best-selling book "Along Came a Spyder", the production banner announced Thursday.

The banner, known for backing movies such as "Airlift", "Shakuntala Devi" and web series "Breathe", has acquired the rights for author Apeksha Rao's novel, which was published in September 2020.

Described as a young-adult thriller, the story is about 17-year-old Samira who is smart, sassy, and whose only dream in life is to follow in her family's footsteps and become a spy.

Leading missions, running agents, evading exploding napalms - she wants to do it all while dealing with the coming-of-age pangs on her budding youth.

When she accidentally discovers there exists a sisterhood of teen spies called 'The Spyders', Samira will do anything to get in.

The project falls under Abundantia Entertainment's "Filters" segment, which was recently launched to explore stories from the young-adult (YA) genre.

"YA is a clear and distinct priority for Abundantia Entertainment. And we want to tap into every possibility to create insightful and engaging stories for the Indian YA segment.

"Apeksha's brilliant and evocative book, 'Along Came A Spyder', is a step in that direction. I'm excited about the possibility of building an Indian home-grown YA franchise for this under-served segment," Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement.

Rao said she is looking forward to see her characters come alive through the series.

"I am truly excited that Abundantia Entertainment along with The Story Ink will be seeing this journey through.

'Along Came a Spyder' is a fast-paced, thrilling adventure revolving around a teenager and her grit and determination to pursue her dream of becoming a spy. I'm positive that the youth will thoroughly enjoy this adaptation," the author added.

"Abundantia was our first choice to partner with for Apeksha's book and we are delighted that our first collaboration with them focusses on building a strong YA franchise based on 'Along Came a Spyder'," said Sidharth Jain, founder and producer of India's leading book to screen company - The Story Ink.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Along Came a Spyder Airlift Shakuntala Devi Abundantia Entertainment
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp