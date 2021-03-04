STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana pens thoughtful poem on 'World Book Day'

With World Book Day is being observed on Thursday, the 36-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him reading a book.

Published: 04th March 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Book Day, Bollywood powerhouse Ayushmann Khurrana channelled his inner poetic skills by penning down words of wisdom with a throwback picture from the sets of 'Andhadhun'.

Taking to the captions, he wrote, " Is desh me sab kuch chori hota hai, par kitaabein chori nahi hoti. Kitaabein to hakk se maangi jaati hain, lauta den eke wade ke sath, jo kabhi pura nahi hota.- Ayushmann #WorldBookDay Circa July 2018 Krakow Poland (A day prior to the climax shoot of Andhadhun)"

Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 3 lakh followers liked the post within few hours of it being posted.

Besides his acting and dancing skills, Ayushmann is also known for his writing skills. He often posts self-written poetry and proses on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor will be seen in 'Anek', set to hit the big screens on September 17. It is being directed by Anubhav Sinha and marks the filmmaker's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Apart from 'Anek', he will also be seen in 'Doctor G' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. 

