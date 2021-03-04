STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet Alia Bhatt's 'magical boys' from sets of 'Brahmastra'

Published: 04th March 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

From L to R: Actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with director Ayan Mukerji.

From L to R: Actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with director Ayan Mukerji. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging her 'magical boys', Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt treated her fans with a delightful post from the sets of 'Brahmastra' on Thursday.

The chirpy-queen of Bollywood who is busy as a beaver with an upcoming line of projects never misses a chance to not take care of her fans' demands, and her recent post proves the same.

Recently, Alia posted a scintillating video on her Instagram story, asking her fans to suggest to her what to post next on her photo-sharing account; to which fans demanded her to either share a picture from the sets of her upcoming flick 'Brahmastra' or a picture with beau and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor who will be her co-star in the movie.

Following this, the 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared two delightful pictures which fulfilled both the demands of her fans.

The snaps were taken from the sets of 'Brahmastra' features her with Ranbir Kapoor and the film's director Ayan Mukherjee, whom she addressed as her 'magical boys'.

Taking it to the captions, she wrote, "it's a blessing to be on this journey.. and these magical boys just make everything P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning"

Not only this, but Alia changed her profile picture to the latest post that garnered more than three lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently stepped into the shoes of a filmmaker by launching her own production house 'Eternal Sunshine' on Monday.

She is currently basking in praises after she stunned the viewers with her never-seen-before avatar in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia, will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

Besides this, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. 

