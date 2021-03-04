'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' to release in theatres on September 17

By Express News Service

Arjun Rampal-starrer The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon will release theatrically on September 17.

Directed by Ramesh Thete, the film revisits the historic battle fought between Mahar soldiers of the East India Company and the Peshwa army in 1818.

It will feature Arjun as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar and Sunny Leone as a spy who doubles as a courtesan.

The film takes the audience back to the era of the Peshwa regime in Maharashtra two centuries ago. Celebrated art director Nitin Desai will recreate the period. Director Ramesh Thete, who has also produced the film, shared, “We are positive about the outcome and have worked extensively on innovating the marketing and distribution space.

September serves better as it initiates the entire festive season ahead.”The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Govind Namdev, Ashok Samarth, Milind Gunaji, Krushna Abhishek, Abhimanyu Singh and newcomer Rishi Sharma in key roles.