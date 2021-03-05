Ekta Kapoor, 'The Married Woman' team visit Ajmer Sharif ahead of show's launch

By PTI

JAIPUR: Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and offered prayers for the success of her upcoming web show "The Married Woman".

The show's cast, including lead stars Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, also accompanied Kapoor to the shrine.

During her visit to Jaipur on Thursday, Kapoor met Rajasthan minister of women & child development Mamta Bhupesh.

"The Married Woman", directed by Sahir Raza, is based on celebrated author Manju Kapur's novel of the same name.

Touted as an urban relationship drama, the show also features actors Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhaas Ahuja.

It will start streaming from March 8 on ALTBalaji.