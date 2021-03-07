STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seema Pahwa's 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' to stream on Netflix from March 31

Produced by Jio Studios and Drishyam Films, the multi-starrer dramedy opened in theatres earlier this year on January 1.

Published: 07th March 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 01:45 PM

A still from 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'

A still from 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Konkona Sen Sharma, is set to release on Netflix on March 31. Produced by Jio Studios and Drishyam Films, the multi-starrer dramedy opened in theatres earlier this year on January 1. The 59-year-old actor-director took to Instagram to share the announcement on Sunday.

Pahwa, known for the serial "Hum Log", and films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", said she was overwhelmed that the film was now gearing up to reach a new set of audience via the streamer.

"'Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi' on Netflix from March 31. January 1, 2021 released in cinema hall. Now completed two months. All good news back to back thanks to all my cast and crew. Thanks to God," she wrote.

"Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" earned acclaim for its performances by the ensemble, also featuring Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

Set in a middle-class north Indian family, the film revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the 'tehrvi' function after the head of the family (Shah) passes away. On the acting front, Pahwa will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", headlined by Alia Bhatt.

