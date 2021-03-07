STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven years of 'Queen': Kangana Ranaut says movie changed her life, Indian cinema forever

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Queen' was released in the year 2014 and Kangana won a National Film Award for Best Actress, for her performance in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut in 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut in 'Queen' (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrating 7 years of her iconic film 'Queen', Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut opened up online about how she thought that the movie would never release.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and shared with fans that she took the project on 'for money', and had never anticipated it would be successful.

Kangana wrote, "After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York."

She continued, "In New York, I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood. After seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India."

Revealing how she was looking forward to working in the US and had even bought a house in Los Angeles, she added, "Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman-centric parallel cinema."

"Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due," concluded Kangana.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Queen' was released in the year 2014 and Kangana won a National Film Award for Best Actress, for her performance in the movie. The film also starred actors like Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Hayden, among others.

