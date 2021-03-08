Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj to compose lyrics and music for 'Darlings'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary lyricist Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting to compose songs for the upcoming dark comedy "Darlings", the makers announced on Monday.

The frequent collaborators have composed iconic songs, including "Namak" from "Omkara", "Dhan Te Nan" from "Kaminey", and "Chappa Chappa" from "Maachis".

Interestingly, the duo has worked together on "Darling", a track from Bhardwaj's film "7 Khoon Maaf".

Titled "Darlings", the film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

It also marks Bhatt's first feature as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, the movie is also backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Writer Jasmeet K Reen, whose credits include the action drama "Force 2", is set to make her directorial debut with "Darlings".

Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood, the film traces the lives of two women, played by Bhatt and Shah, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh and Reen, "Darlings" is also produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film goes on floors this month.