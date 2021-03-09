STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anupam Kher receives COVID-19 vaccine, thanks medical staff

Published: 09th March 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine. (Photo | Anupam Kher, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine.

"Got my #COVID-19 first dose vaccination! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Government of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho," Kher tweeted, tagging the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The actor, known for films like "Karma", "Khosla Ka Ghosla", "A Wednesday!" and "Special 26", did not disclose the name of the vaccine.

Last year, Kher's mother, Dulari, along with actor-brother Raju and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine including, veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.

Comments

