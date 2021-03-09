STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paresh Rawal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 09th March 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Paresh Rawal posing for photographs after taking his COVID-19 shot.

Paresh Rawal posing for photographs after taking his COVID-19 shot. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

"V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.

His wife, actor and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also recently received the first jab of the vaccine.

"Follow the leader...I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?" the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on March 6.

Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever and actor Satish Shah.

The government, on March 1, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.

