Sonakshi Sinha turns cop in debut web series

By Express News Service

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of Sonakshi Sinha’s debut web series. The first look features the actor playing a tough cop. The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

The show marks Reema’s second outing with Amazon Prime Video after Made in Heaven. Speaking about the series, the director shares, “Sonakshi is an actor with the ability to seamlessly fit into every character she plays.

She plays a tough cop in the series, and it is a delight to see her sink her teeth into the skin of the character. I’m excited to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video once again and truly looking forward to bringing this show to audiences across the world.”