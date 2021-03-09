STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu's 'Looop Lapeta' to hit theatres in October

"Looop Lapeta" centres around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

Published: 09th March 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer "Looop Lapeta" is set to release theatrically on October 22.

Directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, the film is a Hindi adaptation of critically-acclaimed German thriller "Run Lola Run".

"Looop Lapeta" centres around Savi, played by Pannu, who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend Satya gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.

The 33-year-old "Thappad" actor took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the film with the release date.

"A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya.

'Looop Lapeta' in theatres this October 22, 2021," Pannu wrote.

"Looop Lapeta" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.

The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa starting from November and wrapped up its schedule last month.

Apart from "Looop Lapeta", Pannu will also be seen in mystery-thriller "Haseen Dillruba", scheduled to release on Netflix, sports-drama "Rashmi Rocket", biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, titled "Shabaash Mithu", and Anurag Kashyap's "Dobaaraa".

Recently, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, was part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Looop Lapeta
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp