Neena Gupta receives COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 61-year-old actor posted a video of her receiving the first jab of the vaccine at the Hinduja Hospital here.

In the video, Gupta was seen saying she's "scared" as a nurse gears up to administrate her the vaccine. "I got vaccinated," the actor captioned the post.

Gupta, who was last seen in 2020's "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine after veterans like Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities.