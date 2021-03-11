STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar enjoys 'beach time' with wife Twinkle Khanna

Published: 11th March 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a picture with his wife and author, Twinkle Khanna from their tropical getaway at a beach destination.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Airlift' actor shared a selfie in which he posed along with Twinkle for the camera. Akshay captioned the post as, "Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime."

In the picture, Akshay looked dashing sporting a salt-and-pepper look, paired along with a white t-shirt, while Twinkle who rested her head on her hubby's chest looked stunning in her multi-coloured attire and cool shades.

Twinkle and Akshay, who are one of Bollywood's most love couple got married in the year 2000 and have a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'.

