Alia Bhatt confirms being tested negative for COVID-19

On Monday evening, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor had reportedly said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house 'Eternal Sunshine Productions', on Thursday gave confirmation to her fans regarding being tested negative for Covid-19.

The '2 States' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

In December last year, while shooting for 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh, Neetu Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19.

She had shared on Instagram, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep a safe distance."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus.

