Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan to premiere on Amazon Prime

By Express News Service

Farhan Akhtar’s boxing drama Toofaan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Farhan as a boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

On collaborating with Farhan after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mehra said he was certain that the actor would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. “The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely.

Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe!”, Mehra said.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, “With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”

