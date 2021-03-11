Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi bond on sets of 'Phone Bhoot'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Engaging in a fun side project session in between shots, Bollywood stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bonded on the sets of their upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The 'Khaali Peeli' actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a couple of videos of his and co-star Siddhant's side project that they engage in between takes. He captioned the post as, "ShaD00M. Side project between shots on #PhoneBhoot. We were left alone for wayyy too long @siddhantchaturvedi."

In the silhouette-themed monochromatic clips, the young actors can be seen engaging in a fun dance-off session with each other. The post received more than seven thousand likes within an hour of it being posted.

The video is proof that the co-actors Ishaan and Siddhant are bonding well. All these glimpses are just a hint of what's going to happen in the horror-comedy.

In July 2020, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black-colored suits with white-colored shirts underneath them.

The movie has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. 'Phone Bhoot', penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.