Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana Ranaut

The FIR was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Published: 12th March 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Kaul's permission.

"Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he said.

On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate's order, FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said, adding that further probe is on.

Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets.

