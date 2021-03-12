STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh join cast of Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Om Raut, is an on-screen adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Published: 12th March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh have been roped in to star alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in period saga "Adipurush", the producers announced on Friday.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Om Raut, is an on-screen adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

The movie is described as the celebration of "victory of good over evil".

"Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle, alongside pictures of Sanon, Singh, Prabhas and Raut.

In a post on her Instagram account, Sanon said she was "proud, honoured ad beyond excited" to board the cast of the movie.

The actor will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey" and producer Dinesh Vijan' upcoming movie "Mimi".

Singh, best known for his film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said he was thrilled to be part of "Adipurush".

"Joining the celebration of good over evil, excited to be a part of the #Adipurush family," he said.

"Adipurush" is a follow up to Raut's blockbuster movie "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year.

The film is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Sunny singh Adipurush
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp