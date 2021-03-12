Teaser of Amitabh-Emraan’s Chehre out

By Express News Service

The teaser of Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is out. The promo doesn’t feature any scenes from the film but has voiceovers of Big B and Hashmi. A voice says, “Is duniya mein koi bhi banda aisa nahi hai jisne apni life mein koi apraadh nahi kia ho (There is no one in the world who hasn’t committed a crime), which is followed by a dialogue from Hashmi, which goes, “Aaj imandaar woh hai jiski baimaani pakdi nahi gayi aur begunah wo hai jiska jurm pakda na gaya ho (These days innocent are those who are yet to be caught).”

Finally, comes Amitabh Bachchan’s line: “Our courts only deliver judgments, not justice.”Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now: Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April.”

Chehre, which also stars Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, and Dhritiman Chatterjee, was slated to release in July 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.