STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tutor, friend': Emraan Hashmi opens up about Chehre co-star Amitabh Bachchan

Emraan, who seems thrilled about his collaboration with Big B, said that he has 'achieved a huge milestone' in his career by working with the veteran star.

Published: 12th March 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Emraan Hashmi (L) and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

Emraan Hashmi (L) and Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre. (Photo| IMDb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the upcoming film 'Chehre', opened up about working with the veteran actor.

Emraan, who seems thrilled about his collaboration with Big B, said that he has "achieved a huge milestone" in his career by working with the veteran star. He also called Big B "a tutor and a friend".

Speaking about his experience of working with Big B, Emraan shared, "I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre."

Emraan also said that the way Big B functions is "commendable". The 'Jannat' actor, reflecting on working with the veteran star, added that he has "learned a lot from him".

Detailing his experience, Emraan further said, "I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him."

Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she has not featured on the poster or the recently-released teaser.

She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

The teaser of 'Chehre', which had dropped on Thursday, has received immense love and appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. The much-awaited mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit, narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the 'verbal conflict' between Big B and Emraan.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 9 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chehre Emraan Hashmi Amitabh Bachchan Rumi Jaffery
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp