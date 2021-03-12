Yami Gautam begins filming for thriller 'A Thursday'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller film "A Thursday", the producers announced on Friday. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the movie will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

RSVP Movies shared the news of the filming start in post on Twitter. "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP," read the tweet.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will see how Naina (Gautam) takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage on A Thursday. "Events go out of control as the public and media scrutiny tear her apart, questioning her sanity and possible reason for the heinous act. Or was there more than meets the eye?" read the film's official plotline.

"A Thursday" will also feature actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.