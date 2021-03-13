STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tests positive for COVID-19

The 58-year-old actor, best known for films 'Drohkaal', '1942:A Love Story' and 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin', took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted at a hospital here.

The 58-year-old actor, best known for films 'Drohkaal', '1942:A Love Story' and 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin', took to Instagram on Friday to share his diagnosis.

"Yesterday I felt a little feverish, so I took the COVID test which has turned out positive. I am now moving to a hospital here in Delhi. All well. I am good," he said in a short video posted on Instagram.

Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

"Welcome to real life. Take care, thank you," he concluded.

Delhi on Friday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over two months, while the death toll reached 10,936 with two more fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Vidyarthi Ashish Vidyarthi covid
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp