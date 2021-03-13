Anushka Sharma opens up about 'NH10' on six years of first production venture

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's first production venture 'NH10' clocked six years today and on the sixth anniversary of the film, the actor opened up about her career as a producer and her debut production project.

Anushka's journey as a producer began when she delivered the clutter-breaking 'NH10' in 2015. Celebrating the sixth anniversary of the cult hit, Anushka said that she is proud that she is considered a force to be reckoned with now, who is always striving to change the narrative for the content in India.

Speaking about her production ventures, the actor said she "can't imagine" herself without "NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok."

"I was told by many that I should concentrate on my film career and not get distracted by production. Today, I can't imagine myself without NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, and the exciting projects that lie ahead. The journey started with NH10 and while it started with a bang, I can tell you that I was a clueless producer," said Anushka, who is the first female actor-producer of Bollywood.

The actor thanked her brother who shared her "vision and passion" of "giving clutter-breaking content to audiences."She added, "I was young, I had to really take time out to understand the ropes of production and I'm thankful that I had my brother Karnesh Ssharma who shared my vision and passion of giving clutter-breaking content to audiences. I had a head full of dreams and my brother really fanned my thoughts and brought his strong content sensibilities to the fore. We were and are a great team."Anushka was just 25 when she decided to shape the content landscape in India.

The star said, "I'm glad I took the punt at 25 and if I have been able to change the discourse of being a female producer in town who is always looking to be disruptive, I consider myself fortunate. I have always felt a responsibility to stand for good content and deliver fresh entertainment to audiences. NH10 was our attempt to break-away from stereotyped cinema, stereotyped films with women protagonists, and wow audiences."Anushka reckons 'NH10' to be a film that has had several deep impacts in Bollywood. Speaking about her debut production venture, she said, "NH10 was a necessary film to shake things up for women actresses. NH10 showed how a woman can fight to survive, can stand up for herself. I'm glad I became a producer with an important film in our cinematic history."Anushka added, "I'm glad that I chose to be an actor-producer and I'm lucky that I was successful doing both. It definitely helped in showing our industry that actresses are not unidimensional. It was an important step to change the narrative in our industry."

'NH10', which released in March 2015, starred Anushka, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, and Deepti Naval, among many others.

The film focuses on a couple Meera and Arjun played by Anushka and Neil respectively. The movie tells the story of the duo, who on a road trip witness an honour killing committed by a powerful gangster, Satbir (Darshan). However, the latter soon starts pursuing the couple to eliminate them.

Meanwhile, currently, Anushka is embracing motherhood after welcoming her first child with India skipper Virat Kolhi. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.