Zareen Khan, Karanvir Bohra to star in horror-comedy Patalpani

By Express News Service

Actor Zareen Khan is making inroads into the horror-comedy genre with Patalpani. Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the film follows the story of ‘Azad Desh Ke Ghulam Bhoot’. It stars Karanvir Bohra, who is cast opposite Zareen, along with Ila Arun, Rajesh Sharma, Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh, Aditi Govitrikar, Sumit Gulati and Rakesh Srivastava.

Talking about the film, Zareen says, “Patalpani will release as an original film for an OTT platform. Honestly, acting in a horror-comedy is extremely challenging since both the genres are very nuanced and need great timing. I look forward to working with such a fantastic ensemble starcast.” The film is scheduled to go on floors this month observing all safety precautions.