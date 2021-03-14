STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in "Tiger 3", which will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as spy Zoya opposite Khan's Tiger.

Published: 14th March 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of "Tiger", the action spy franchise is a dream come true.

Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in "Tiger 3", which will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role as spy Zoya opposite Khan's Tiger.

Last month, a source close to the film's production told PTI that the 41-year-old actor has come on board the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production.

Hashmi said even though he is yet to sign on the dotted lines, he is looking forward to working on the blockbuster franchise.

"I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true," the actor told PTI.

"Tiger 3" will mark Hashmi's first collaboration with Khan and Kaif.

It will also be his maiden YRF film. The first movie in the franchise was "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), directed by Kabir Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar helmed the second part "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017) and Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third installment.

Hashmi is also excited about the audience's reaction to "Chehre", his upcoming film with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The mystery thriller, directed by Rumy Jafry, is set to have a theatrical release on April 30.

The actor said he was bowled over by Bachchan's dedication to the craft.

"It was a fan boy moment with him. I have enjoyed every bit of working with him. His dedication to craft, seeing him perform and being in one frame was quite good."

Hashmi is currently gearing up for Sanjay Gupta's action crime film "Mumbai Saga", which is set to hit the theatres on March 19.

Set in the 1980s-90s, the movie revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

The gangster drama also features John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emraan Hashmi Salman Khan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp