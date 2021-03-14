STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Birthday wishes pour in as 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan turns 56

Through his career spanning over 30 years in Hindi films, Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.

Published: 14th March 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo| YouTube Screenshot)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned 56 on Sunday and received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

Through his career spanning over 30 years in Hindi films, Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.

The legendary actor with 5 Filmfare awards, 2 IIFA, 4 National film awards under his belt has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting performances that are still looked up to by the whole film industry.

In addition, Khan has received honorary accolades, including the Government of India's Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2010, and an Honorary Doctorate by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for his distinguished contributions to the Indian cinema and entertainment industry.

To celebrate the 56th birthday of the 'Lagaan' actor, Bollywood took to social media and poured in birthday wishes for the legendary actor.

Kareena Kapoor who will be soon sharing the same screen space with Khan in their upcoming comedy-drama 'Lal Singh Chaddha' took to her Instagram and shared a candid picture of the birthday boy in which he is seen sporting the look of the character.

She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you..Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film @_aamirkhan"

To wish her 'PK' co-star, Anushka Sharma posted a solo picture of Khan on her Instagram story and alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Aamir! Wishing you a wonderful one @_aamirkhan," using a shining star emoticon.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also extended his birthday wishes to the superstar. He shared a close-up picture of the 'Dangal' star and wrote, "Happy birthday Aamir Sir!"

Superstar Alia Bhatt also shared a throwback picture featuring herself posing with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan. She wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan, Wishing you a wonderful day," using red heart emoticons.

Addressing him as his inspiration, Varun Dhawan shared a collage of two throwback selfie pictures on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation."

Many other stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and others celebrated the '3 Idiots' actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media.

Born to the renowned film producer and director Tahir Hussain Khan, Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan first appeared on screen as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973.

As an adult, his first feature film role was in the experimental film Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

His performance in Raakh earned him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category. He established himself as a leading actor in Hindi cinema in the 1990s by appearing in a number of commercially successful films, including Dil, Raja Hindustani--for which he won his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor--and Sarfarosh.

In 1999, he founded Aamir Khan Productions, whose first film, Lagaan (2001), was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and earned him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film and two more Filmfare Awards (Best Actor and Best Film).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Aamir Khan birthday
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp