A huge milestone in my career: Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan

By Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated for the first time in Chehre. Directed by Rum Jafry, the film is murder mystery thriller involving multiple perspectives. It narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime.

Emraan and Big B have a tense ‘verbal conflict’ in the film. On working with the legendary actor, Emraan shares, “I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career.”

He praises Big B for his sense of discipline. “Our industry is not very discipline oriented which can be a little difficult at times, but he has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path,” Emraan says. “He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on the given time.

And that is a practice that I have always followed as well. It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft which is why not only me, but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him.”Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It releases theatrically on April 9.