Amitabh Bachchan 'successfully' undergoes second eye surgery, calls it 'life-changing experience'

The megastar who previously underwent eye surgery for his first eye at the start of March, this year told his fans about the 'life-changing experience' he had after the success of his another surgery

Published: 15th March 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on late Sunday night revealed that he recently underwent his second eye surgery. The actor notified that he is recovering now.

The megastar of Bollywood who had previously undergone eye surgery for his first eye at the start of March, this year notified his fans about the 'life-changing experience' he had after the success of his another surgery.

Taking it to Twitter, Big B wrote, "and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now ..all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!"

Earlier, through his personal blog post, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about the difficulty in his sight because of the surgery, which made him spend his days doing nothing. He shared that the recovery was "slow and difficult" but also thanked his fans for the overwhelming love that he received throughout the days.

"Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition...eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling...the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," Bachchan wrote in his blog.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' and thriller 'Chehre'.

He will also be starring in Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's sports drama titled 'Jhund' and will soon start shooting for the first schedule of Vikas Bahl's new film tentatively titled 'Good Bye'.

