STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers drop Amitabh Bachchan's solo poster from Anand Pandit's 'Chehre'

The megastar's dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced.

Published: 15th March 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre' teased fans by dropping megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fascinating solo poster from the movie on Monday.

After releasing an intriguing teaser of Anand Pandit's 'Chehre', makers have now dropped Big B's fascinating solo poster from the movie.

The megastar's dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced.

Earlier, the teaser of Anand Pandit's 'Chehre' has received an over-powering response from the audience, and now they are eagerly waiting for the trailer to roll out.

Starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the trailer of the film is all set to meet the audience on March 18, 2021.

The film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she is not mentioned in the cast or featured on the poster.

She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, 'Chehre' is a mystery-thriller and features Big B in the role of a lawyer in the film. The upcoming movie now set to release on April 9, will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time.

Apart from 'Chehre', Big B also has 'Jhund' and 'Brahmastra' slated for release. He is currently shooting for 'MayDay', which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Emraan will be next seen in 'Mumbai Saga' co-starring John Abraham. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Chehre
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp