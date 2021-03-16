Actor Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine in Singapore

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery centre in Singapore. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities. I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre," she wrote.

The "Praktan" actor -- one of the most successful names in the Bengali film industry -- also thanked her fans for their continued support and concern. "I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe," she added.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sengupta would star opposite actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in upcoming film "Salt". The movie is scheduled to go on floors soon.