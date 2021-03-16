STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for 'the love and the light' post her birthday bash

The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a post that features her posing in front of a beam board that reads 'Alia'.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, thanked everyone in a post on Tuesday.

Along with the picture that is captured from her birthday bash venue, she wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light".

The chirpy-queen of Bollywood is seen in a black shimmery deep-neck outfit with a red coloured bow for its enhancement. While she looks captivating in a smokey eye makeup look, her loose wavy hair adds to the whole look.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 8 lakh likes while scores of the 'Kalank' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Alia celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends at Karan Johar's residence in Mumbai last night. From Deepika Padukone to Arjun Kapoor, many celebrities were spotted at her birthday bash.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank'will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.

