Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper in new Chehre poster

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan looks stylish sporting a solid black frame and a slick cap in the new poster of Chehre, which was released on Monday. However, it is his new hip beard style that has garnered a lot of attention online.

The trailer of the film, also starring Emraan Hashmi, will unveil on March 18 and the film is slated to release on April 9. The thriller directed by Rumy Jafry, also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

The film was earlier supposed to release on April 30 but has been rescheduled for April 9. Chehre has lately made headlines for Rhea’s disappearance from the posters of the film, leading to speculations of her being ousted from the project.