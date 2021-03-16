STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Delhi for shooting last schedule of 'Anek'

Published: 16th March 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the Shillong schedule of his upcoming spy-thriller 'Anek', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Tuesday headed to Delhi for the shooting of the last schedule of the flick.

Keeping his fans updated, the 'Andhadhun' actor uploaded a snap on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen seated in an airplane with director Anubhav Sinha. Along with the short clip that features clouds, Ayushmann wrote, "Hum Dilli jaengye (We will go to Delhi)"

Another post reads, "Anubhav Sinha sir ek or important film khatam karengye #Anek (Anubhav Sinha sir will finish another important film #Anek)".

A day earlier, the 36-year-old actor called the wrap of his Shillong schedule on his Instagram stories with claps by the team members celebrating the same.

Anubhav Sinha's next directorial starring Ayushmann Khurrana will release on September 17, 2021.

'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G'. 

