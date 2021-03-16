Tabu returns to the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

By Express News Service

After Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Tabu has resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik welcomed the actor with a post, mentioning the ‘Z++’ bio bubble she’s brought along.Kartik wrote, “Welcome back Tabu ji. But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++ Bio-Bubble to shoot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Tabu is seen sitting inside a glass enclosure in the picture.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film went on floors in early 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The team resumed shooting in Manali earlier this month. The horror-comedy is set for release on November 19, 2021.Tabu’s last appearances were in A Suitable Boy and Jawaani Jaaneman. She returned to Telugu cinema with last year’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.