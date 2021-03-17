Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable 'then and now' picture on daughter Shweta's birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a then and now picture to wish his daughter and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her 47th birthday.

The 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable collage of pictures featuring a childhood throwback photo with his daughter and a recent monochromatic picture.

The throwback snap (then in the childhood days of Shweta) sees Big B with the author as she sits on her father's lap and is all smiles. The picture features her donning a bandhani print dupatta and a cute little red dot on her forehead.

T 3845 - daughters be the best .. and thank you all for the greetings for Shweta .. pic.twitter.com/YSXu8HA9YD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 16, 2021

The second photo (a now picture) shows a monochromatic portrait of Senior Bachchan and Nanda as the duo pose for the lens. The photo also has a message that reads, " Happy birthday Shweta."

Penning a lovely note, the 'Piku' actor noted in the caption to the post, "Daughters are the best" and tagged two red roses and two heart emoticons with it

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' and thriller 'Chehre'.

He will also be starring in Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's sports drama titled 'Jhund' and will soon start shooting for the first schedule of Vikas Bahl's new film tentatively titled 'Good Bye'. (ANI)